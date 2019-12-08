Body of missing woman found in industrial area

A body believed to be that of a woman who went missing more than a month ago has been discovered in an industrial area.

Officers were called to reports that a body of a woman had been found in an industrial area off Stanford Tuck Road, North Walsham. Picture: Google Street. Officers were called to reports that a body of a woman had been found in an industrial area off Stanford Tuck Road, North Walsham. Picture: Google Street.

Officers from Norfolk police were called at around 10.15am on Sunday, December 8, to reports that the body of a woman had been found in an industrial area off Stanford Tuck Road.

Pending formal coroner's inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified the body as that of 75-year-old June Turner who went missing from her home in North Walsham on Monday, October 21.

Officers are treating the death as unexplained but do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances at this stage.

A file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest which will take place in due course.