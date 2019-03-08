Body discovered in town park believed to be missing man

Police cordoned off an area of Ketts Park in Wymondham after a body was discovered. Picture: Submitted Submitted

A body believed to be that of a man who went missing from Norwich has been discovered.

Police believe the body to be that of missing Wymondham man Tom Gray, who was last seen in Norwich city centre. Picture: Norfolk Police Police believe the body to be that of missing Wymondham man Tom Gray, who was last seen in Norwich city centre. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police confirmed the body of a man had been found in woodland in Ketts Park in Wymondham on Friday.

Officers were called to the park shortly after 3.30pm and cordoned off the scene while investigations took place.

A dog walker, who was in the area at the time, said: "I was having an afternoon walk and all of a sudden there were lots of sirens and then the area was sealed off."

Police do not believe the death to be suspicious.

While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe the body to be that of Wymondham man Tom Gray, 20, who was reported missing late on Thursday night after last being seen in Norwich city centre.

Mr Gray's family have been informed.