Body discovered in town park believed to be missing man

PUBLISHED: 20:38 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:42 20 September 2019

Police cordoned off an area of Ketts Park in Wymondham after a body was discovered. Picture: Submitted

A body believed to be that of a man who went missing from Norwich has been discovered.

Norfolk Police confirmed the body of a man had been found in woodland in Ketts Park in Wymondham on Friday.

Officers were called to the park shortly after 3.30pm and cordoned off the scene while investigations took place.

A dog walker, who was in the area at the time, said: "I was having an afternoon walk and all of a sudden there were lots of sirens and then the area was sealed off."

Police do not believe the death to be suspicious.

While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe the body to be that of Wymondham man Tom Gray, 20, who was reported missing late on Thursday night after last being seen in Norwich city centre.

Mr Gray's family have been informed.

