Man found dead at community centre car park

PUBLISHED: 11:52 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:06 31 December 2018

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

A man was found dead at a community centre car park in north Norwich.

The body of a man was found at the Hellesdon Community Centre car park, which is located between Middletons Lane and Wood View Road, on Sunday morning (December 30).

Officers were called shortly after 9.30am following a concern for the safety of a man inside a vehicle in a car park in Wood View Road.

Emergency services attended, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Norfolk police spokesman said the death is currently being treated as unexplained but detectives do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

Police enquiries continue and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

No further details regarding the man’s identity has been released as his next of kin are in the process of being informed.

An ambulance spokesman said: “We were called at 10.26am yesterday with reports of a person who was unconscious in Wood View Road, Hellesdon.

“We sent an ambulance and an ambulance officer, but sadly a patient had died at the scene.”

