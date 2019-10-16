Body found near retail park
16 October, 2019 - 09:45
Police are investigating after a body was found by a retail park.
Officers were called to Edward Benefer Way in King's Lynn just after 1.30pm yesterday, after the body of man was found on a path behind the St Nicholas Retail Park.
Today a spokesman said police were satisfied the death was not suspicious and a file was being prepared for the coroner.
The man has been identified and his family informed.
