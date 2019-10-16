Search

Advanced search

Body found near retail park

16 October, 2019 - 09:45
Police are investigating after a body was found in King's Lynn Picture: Archant

Police are investigating after a body was found in King's Lynn Picture: Archant

Police are investigating after a body was found by a retail park.

Officers were called to Edward Benefer Way in King's Lynn just after 1.30pm yesterday, after the body of man was found on a path behind the St Nicholas Retail Park.

You may also want to watch:

Today a spokesman said police were satisfied the death was not suspicious and a file was being prepared for the coroner.

The man has been identified and his family informed.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Drivers facing hour long delays on A140

Long Stratton. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Tax manager who stole £247k due back in court

Tim Bash, pictured in 2005, was sentenced to three years in prison. Photo: Archant

Joy for six Norfolk restaurants as new AA guide list announced

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Dream job selling sweets turns sour for shop owner

Brogan Smith, owner of Thompson's Sweet Shop in Hunstanton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Drivers facing hour long delays on A140

Long Stratton. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Tax manager who stole £247k due back in court

Tim Bash, pictured in 2005, was sentenced to three years in prison. Photo: Archant

Joy for six Norfolk restaurants as new AA guide list announced

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Body found near retail park

Police are investigating after a body was found in King's Lynn Picture: Archant

Finally! There could be some good news on the injury front for Norwich City

Tim Krul has been a big miss for the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists