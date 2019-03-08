Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2015

A man’s body has been found at a popular nature reserve.

Police were called to Barnham Cross Common in Breckland yesterday shortly after 12pm following reports that a body had been found.

It is not being treated as suspicious.

The 69 acre space is on the southern outskirts of Thetford, and is close to The Charles Burrell Centre and The Pinetree School.

Residents in the area said a private ambulance and police vehicles were on Bury Road (A134) on Sunday.