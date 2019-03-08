Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Body of man found at nature reserve

PUBLISHED: 12:29 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:08 18 March 2019

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2015

A man’s body has been found at a popular nature reserve.

Police were called to Barnham Cross Common in Breckland yesterday shortly after 12pm following reports that a body had been found.

It is not being treated as suspicious.

The 69 acre space is on the southern outskirts of Thetford, and is close to The Charles Burrell Centre and The Pinetree School.

Residents in the area said a private ambulance and police vehicles were on Bury Road (A134) on Sunday.

Most Read

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Man arrested in Norfolk village after car set on fire

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.

Is a new Travelodge coming to Norfolk?

Travelodge already has a number of hotels in East Anglia, like this site in Lowestoft. Photo: Andy Darnell

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Man arrested in Norfolk village after car set on fire

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.

Is a new Travelodge coming to Norfolk?

Travelodge already has a number of hotels in East Anglia, like this site in Lowestoft. Photo: Andy Darnell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

The Norwich City Debate – Join our correspondents from 1pm

The traveling Norwich City fans celebrate their sides second and winning goal over Rotherham United at the New York Stadium - extending their lead at the top of the Championship. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘That was an incredible moment’ - Moritz Leitner on feeling the love from City fans

Moritz Leitner knows the Premier League is in touching distance for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich retailer purchases sportswear competitor

JD Sports is in Norwich's intu Chapelfield. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists