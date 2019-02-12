Father found dead hours after going missing

Police confirmed body found in Attleborough is that of missing man Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted Archant

Police have confirmed the body of a father has been found hours after he went missing.

Neil Davis was discovered in the Hargham Woods area of Attleborough at around 9.20am on Wednesday.

A search had been carried out for him after he had been missing since 4pm on Tuesday. He had been last seen near Westcarr Bridge in Attleborough and there were some reported sightings of him in the local area.

His wife Tina had made emotional appeals on social media for help to find him.

Police said they were not treating Mr Davis’ death as suspicious and a file would be prepared for the coroner.