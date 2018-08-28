Search

Body found in search for missing teenager

PUBLISHED: 14:38 18 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:08 18 November 2018

Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Archant

Police have discovered the body of a missing teenager in Lakenheath.

The body, discovered on Saturday afternoon within the base at RAF Lakenheath, has been formally identified as 18-year-old Matthew Strasbaugh, who was last seen on Tuesday, November 13.

Police say he left his home on the RAF base at Lakenheath at around noon to go to a shop but he did not return. He was reported missing to police later that day.

Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue had been assisting in the search for him.

His death is being treated as unexplained but detectives do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Strasbaugh was a dependent of an RAF Mildenhall service member.

Col. Will Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing commander said: “We are deeply saddened this tragic loss has occurred, and thank the Suffolk Constabulary for their tremendous search and recovery efforts.

“On behalf of our entire Liberty Wing community, we offer our sincerest condolences to the Strasbaugh family and our neighbors at RAF Mildenhall.”

Col. Christopher Amrhein, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander also added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Strasbaugh family. Thank you to everyone who assisted us in trying to find Matthew.”

