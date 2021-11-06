Body found after fatal house fire in Newton Flotman

A person has been found after a house fire in Newton Flotman - Credit: Archant

A person has been found following a fatal house fire in a Norfolk village.

Norfolk Fire Services and Rescue were called to a house fire in Old Street in Newton Flotman in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Norfolk Police were later called at 3.50am after a body was found inside.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and the cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

Police cordons remain in place while crime scene investigators and fire investigators try to conduct enquiries to establish the cause of the fire.





This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

