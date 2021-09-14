News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse's Norfolk Broads visit on air next week

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:12 PM September 14, 2021    Updated: 12:22 PM September 14, 2021
Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse will hit the Norfolk Broads next week.

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse will hit the Norfolk Broads next week. - Credit: Lisa Clark

TV's Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse are set to visit the Norfolk Broads next week in the next instalment of their Gone Fishing series.

The series, which was filmed on the county's Northern Rivers including the River Bure and River Thurne near Potter Heigham, sees the comedians talk about their life experiences while going on a fishing trip.

In next week's episode, the former UEA students will hire out a day boat and take on pike fishing.

A spokeperson for the Broads Authority said: “We are so excited that the Broads is featured in the new series of Gone Fishing.

“The Broads is renowned for pike fishing in particular, as well as being a great place to visit for coarse fish such as bream, tench and perch.

"We’ve been patiently waiting since the show first aired for Bob and Paul to come here and can’t wait to see the episode when it airs.

“It’s always great to see the Broads on the big screen and with so many fans of the show in Norfolk, we know it’s going to put us even more on the angling map.”

