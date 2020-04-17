Search

Four boats broken into and two set adrift in the Broads

PUBLISHED: 13:48 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:56 17 April 2020

Boats on the river Yare. Photo: Archant

Boats on the river Yare. Photo: Archant

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Four boats in the Norfolk Broads have been broken into, with motors and fishing gear stolen, and two boats set adrift.

The River Yare at Whitlingham Country Park. Photo: ArchantThe River Yare at Whitlingham Country Park. Photo: Archant

In just the last two weeks, police say they have responded to four separate thefts from boats in the South Norfolk and Great Yarmouth area, incidents which may be related.

The first incident saw a Hardy 20 motor boat, moored on the River Yare at Hardley, Loddon, stolen and later recovered elsewhere on the river, sometime between 1pm onSunday, April 5 and 5am on Monday, April 6.

The boat’s outboard and a fish finder device were stolen from within the boat alongside other items.

The next day, an Aquafibre boat moored on the same river in Langley was broken into and had a number of items stolen.

A boat on the River Yare. Photo: ArchantA boat on the River Yare. Photo: Archant

Another incident was reported to police on the River Yare near Staithe Road in Langley, where a motor boat was broken into and had a tool box, ropes and mud weights stolen. It happened sometime between Monday, March 30 and Thursday, April 9.

You may also want to watch:

A final incident saw a boat moored on the River Yare in Great Yarmouth broken into between Thursday, April 2 and Saturday, April 4. Electrical and fishing items were stolen from the boat.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses or information following the thefts.

Beat manager PC Paul Bassham said: “Broadsbeat officers and Broads Authority Rangers continue to conduct high-visibility patrols across the Norfolk Broads both on land and by water, keeping watch on all Marinas, Boat yards and isolated moorings.

“We are grateful to those who have not been visiting the Broads due to the current coronavirus restrictions. However, we still urge those who may have any information about these incidents to contact us.

“As part of the Norfolk Police Boat Watch Scheme, we continue to encourage boat owners to keep an eye on all boats especially for owners who live away.

“We have recently acted on their information resulting in a suspicious boat being seized and a number of suspected stolen items recovered. A man has been interviewed in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity during the times stated or anyone with information should contact PC Bassham on 101 or email broadsbeat@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

