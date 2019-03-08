Boating charity which supports the disabled gets £500 boost

RYA Sailability Sailor of the Year Bryony Limb in action on the Norfolk Broads with the Nancy Oldfield Trust. Photo: Bill Smith Broads Authority © 2016

A charity which helps people who are disabled or disadvantaged enjoy the water has received a financial boost.

The Nancy Oldfield Trust, based in Neatishead, was given £500 from the Love the Broads charity.

Centre manager Stephen Bradnock, 55, from Neatishead, said the money will go towards new equipment to promote the trust.

He said: "We are pleased to have got it."

The charity, which was formed in 1984 by Richard Kenyon who was a PE teacher from London who moved to Norfolk.

It helps 5,000 people a year, including the homeless, young carers or people with alcohol abuse issues, get onto Barton Broad, the River Bure and River Ant.

The charity has three cruisers, 10 sailing boats and three rafted canoes.

Mr Bradnock added: "Going on the water is calming. The social aspect is very important."