Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Boating charity which supports the disabled gets £500 boost

PUBLISHED: 16:38 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:38 27 August 2019

RYA Sailability Sailor of the Year Bryony Limb in action on the Norfolk Broads with the Nancy Oldfield Trust. Photo: Bill Smith

RYA Sailability Sailor of the Year Bryony Limb in action on the Norfolk Broads with the Nancy Oldfield Trust. Photo: Bill Smith

Broads Authority © 2016

A charity which helps people who are disabled or disadvantaged enjoy the water has received a financial boost.

The Nancy Oldfield Trust, based in Neatishead, was given £500 from the Love the Broads charity.

Centre manager Stephen Bradnock, 55, from Neatishead, said the money will go towards new equipment to promote the trust.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "We are pleased to have got it."

The charity, which was formed in 1984 by Richard Kenyon who was a PE teacher from London who moved to Norfolk.

It helps 5,000 people a year, including the homeless, young carers or people with alcohol abuse issues, get onto Barton Broad, the River Bure and River Ant.

The charity has three cruisers, 10 sailing boats and three rafted canoes.

Mr Bradnock added: "Going on the water is calming. The social aspect is very important."

Most Read

Late night explosion ‘lights up’ Norwich sky

An explosion happened at the old Colman's Mustard factory on Monday night. Picture: PA Images

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Bookings pour in for Norfolk hotel after it features on national TV

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb reveals he will not fight another election

Norman Lamb at his home in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Late night explosion ‘lights up’ Norwich sky

An explosion happened at the old Colman's Mustard factory on Monday night. Picture: PA Images

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Town would not welcome 117 ‘good looking’ homes, warns councillor

The proposed development site for 117 new homes in Watton submitted to Breckland Council by Tesni Homes. Photo Tesni Homes/ Google

Police officer who stole dead man’s bank cards and ID spared prison

Oliver Darby arriving at Inner London Crown Court. Picture: UK LAW NEWS

‘Gross breach of trust’ - man who secretly filmed women in swimming pool changing rooms spared jail

Steven Bacon has been spared jail after admitting filming women changing at Riverside swimming pool. Picture: Archant

Man directs traffic in busy town centre due to signs mix-up

Tony Smith-Howell directing traffic in North Walsham. Pictures: supplied by Tony Howell-Smith

Norwich Airport lands multi-million pound investment

(L-R) James Shipley, finance director at KLM UK Engineering; Peter van der Horst managing director at KLM UK Engineering; Richard Pace, managing director at Norwich Airport; Mark Thomas finance director at Satys Air Livery UK; Paul Woods, sales director at Satys Air Livery UK. Picture: Jon Rogers
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists