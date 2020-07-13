Search

Boat tours of Norfolk’s only sailing canal to resume this month

PUBLISHED: 06:30 14 July 2020

Boat tour are set to resume on the North Walsham and Dilham canal. Picture: NW&DCT

Boat tours of Norfolk’s only sailing canal are poised to resume this month, following the introduction of new safety measures.

Boat tours are set to resume on the North Walsham and Dilham canal later this month Photo: North Walsham and Dilham Canal Trust

Three months ago, Covid-19 restrictions brought tours of the North Walsham and Dilham Canal to a halt, with trips unable to go ahead safely within government guidelines.

However, new safety measures are now in place and tours of the historic and picturesque canal will soon resume.

These measures, put in place by the North Walsham and Dilham Canal Trust, include reducing the maximum number of passengers aboard the vessel - the solar-powered vessel Ella II - to six and limiting groups to just one household and their bubble.

Meanwhile, the skipper will wear face covering at all times while staying two metres away from passengers, while all surfaces will be thoroughly cleaned and passengers provided with hand sanitiser.

Boating officer Graham Pressman commented. “Ella II has a roof canopy against the rain made up of solar panels, but is open sided to offer that ‘outdoor’ experience.

“We’ve had a comprehensive deep clean after three months of inactivity and, with all of our new safety measures in place, we now can’t wait to get back out on the water.”

