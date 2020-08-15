Fire and paramedics assist casualty on boat

Fire crews were called to Rockland St Mary. PIC: Archant. Archant

Fire crews assisted paramedics in their treatment of a patient aboard a boat south of Norwich.

Firefighters from Sprowston and Carrow were called to assist the ambulance service along with the surface rescue boat from Carrow at 4.43pm.

The crews were sent to Rockland St Mary after reports of a casualty aboard a boat.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Appliances from Carrow and Sprowston attended a boat rescue at Rockland St Mary.

“The crews provided assistance to the ambulance service.

We helped with getting a casualty off a boat.”

No further details are known about the casualty.