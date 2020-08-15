Search

Advanced search

Fire and paramedics assist casualty on boat

PUBLISHED: 19:01 15 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:01 15 August 2020

Fire crews were called to Rockland St Mary. PIC: Archant.

Fire crews were called to Rockland St Mary. PIC: Archant.

Archant

Fire crews assisted paramedics in their treatment of a patient aboard a boat south of Norwich.

Firefighters from Sprowston and Carrow were called to assist the ambulance service along with the surface rescue boat from Carrow at 4.43pm.

The crews were sent to Rockland St Mary after reports of a casualty aboard a boat.

You may also want to watch:

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Appliances from Carrow and Sprowston attended a boat rescue at Rockland St Mary.

“The crews provided assistance to the ambulance service.

We helped with getting a casualty off a boat.”

No further details are known about the casualty.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Cafe owner excluded from Eat Out scheme loses £200 on first day of opening

New owner of the Hilltop Café at Rackheath, Barry Wright, with the 'Hilltop' breakfast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man dies following collision between car and lorry

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norfolk Broads village and pub left without power as fire crews battle sub-station blaze

An electrical transformer fire in Stokesby saw the entire village plunged into darkness and people told to leave their homes. Engineers are working to reconnect people to the grid. The Ferry Inn has had power restored and will open at 11am today (Saturday, August 15) Picture: Alison Brewster/Ferry Inn

‘I’ve lost £100,000 because of Covid’: Owner of beauty salon

Salons opening again for lashes and face treatment Glambox specialises in lash extensions and is happy to be opening again. Charlotte Croft owner. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Premier Inn owner gets go-ahead to knock down arson-hit warehouses

The owners of Premier Inn have been given permission to demolish two warehouses in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

‘Unworthy of help’ - council refuses to offer bus passes to women left without state pensions

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Busy stretch of A47 to shut for five nights

Drivers are being warned over a five-night road closure on a stretch of the A47. It will be followed by works on the opposite carriageway from 8pm to 6am Picture: Google Maps

Thai King commutes death sentence for Hannah Witheridge killers

Hannah Witheridge, 23, was killed on holiday in Thailand in 2014. Picture: Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Norfolk Broads village and pub left without power as fire crews battle sub-station blaze

An electrical transformer fire in Stokesby saw the entire village plunged into darkness and people told to leave their homes. Engineers are working to reconnect people to the grid. The Ferry Inn has had power restored and will open at 11am today (Saturday, August 15) Picture: Alison Brewster/Ferry Inn

Police probe after alcohol and tobacco stolen from supermarket

The Co-op Foodstore in New Costessey has been broken into Picture: Dan Grimmer

‘I’ve lost £100,000 because of Covid’: Owner of beauty salon

Salons opening again for lashes and face treatment Glambox specialises in lash extensions and is happy to be opening again. Charlotte Croft owner. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN