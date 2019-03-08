Lifeboat called out to stricken vessel off Norfolk coast
PUBLISHED: 16:21 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 17 November 2019
Gorleston lifeboat has been called out to help a stricken pleasure vessel.
HM Coastguard deployed the lifeboat after getting a call at just before 3.10pm on Sunday (November 17) to reports of a "pleasure vessel out of battery" just off the coast at Corton.
The call came in from the boat which has two people on board.
A spokesman for HM Coastguard said the incident was still ongoing at 4.10pm.
More to follow.
