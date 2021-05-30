News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rescue teams called to boat fire near coastal beauty spot

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:52 PM May 30, 2021   
Crews were sent to a boat fire between Brancaster Staithe and Scolt Head Island - Credit: National Trust

Emergency services were called to a boat fire near a beauty spot off the north Norfolk coast.

Firefighters were sent to assist the coastguard following reports of a blaze on a small private vessel off Brancaster Staithe on Sunday (May 30) morning.

The sandhills of Scolt Head are said to resemble ringworm on a skull or 'scolt'. The island is four

Crews were sent to a boat fire between Brancaster Staithe and Scolt Head Island - Credit: Mike Page

Just after 10am, crews from King's Lynn, Hunstanton and Heacham were sent to a waterway between Brancaster Quay and Scolt Head, an offshore island owned by the National Trust.

They were joined by a fire service boat and environmental protection units.

Having dealt with the blaze, fire crews left the incident in the hands of the coastguard at around 11.22am.

The medical condition of anyone who might have been on board the boat is not yet known.

Scolt Head Island is a small area of sand dunes, salt marsh, mud flats and shingle.

It is considered to be internationally important for bird life, including terns which breed there.

