Council helping boat owner find accommodation after quayside blaze

PUBLISHED: 14:33 30 December 2018

Firefighters were called after a propane cylinder caught fire on a boat in Beccles. Picture: Google

Archant

Temporary accommodation is being sought for the occupant of a boat which caught fire in Beccles.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 8.05pm yesterday evening following reports of a blaze on a vessel at Beccles Quay.

Upon arrival, crews from Bungay and Beccles found a 20ft cruiser moored at the quayside that was well alight, with the fire appearing to have stemmed from a propane gas cylinder.

Firefighters used foam to quell the blaze and provided assistance to the occupant, before the scene was considered safe at 9.30pm.

Waveney District Council is currently helping the boat’s owner to find temporary accommodation.

