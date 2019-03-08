Is this your boat..? Riddle of cabin cruiser dumped in field

The boat found by police near King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Is this your boat..? If so police would like a word.

The un-named craft was found high and dry on a track near King's Lynn this morning.

The cruiser, with blue fibreglass hull and white deck and cuddy does not have a name on it and no fenders or outboard, although it appears to be in reasonable repair.

Mystery surrounds how it ended up on the edge of a stubble field but a wheel bearing on its trailer appears to have disintegrated.

Anyone with information about the craft should call King's Lynn police on 101.