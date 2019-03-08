Search

Is this your boat..? Riddle of cabin cruiser dumped in field

PUBLISHED: 11:43 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 12 August 2019

The boat found by police near King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The boat found by police near King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Is this your boat..? If so police would like a word.

The un-named craft was found high and dry on a track near King's Lynn this morning.

The cruiser, with blue fibreglass hull and white deck and cuddy does not have a name on it and no fenders or outboard, although it appears to be in reasonable repair.

Mystery surrounds how it ended up on the edge of a stubble field but a wheel bearing on its trailer appears to have disintegrated.

Anyone with information about the craft should call King's Lynn police on 101.

Tributes paid to 'larger than life' Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam 'unbearable' noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Care home resident arrested after staff member assaulted

A woman has remained in police custody after a staff member was allegedly assaulted at a Norwich care home. A Google Street View of Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

Police reopen NDR lane after people injured in collision

A van has come off the road on a major route near the city. Pictured, Broadland Northway roundabouts at Wroxham Road. Picture: David Hannant

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Most Read

