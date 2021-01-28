BMW stolen from driveway after keys snatched in home break-in
- Credit: Norfolk Police
A BMW has been stolen from a mid Norfolk town after its keys were taken in a burglary.
A home on Norwich Road in Dereham was broken into at 3.30 am on January 28, 2020.
A number of items were then taken from the home, including the car keys to an Audi TT and a BMW M3.
The dark blue 2003 plate BMW was stolen from outside the home and is believed to have been driven towards Dereham town centre, police have said. While the car's exact value is unclear, vehicles of the same age and model are listed on Autotrader for around £10,000.
The Audi TT was not taken during the incident.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the BMW since the burglary, which has a car registration number of CO03 NAS.
Anyone with information relating to the burglary or BMW should contact PC James Jarvis at Dereham Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/5678/21.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555111.