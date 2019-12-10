Two people seriously injured after BMW overturns
PUBLISHED: 12:52 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 11 December 2019
Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car overturned.
The collision happened at around 1am on Tuesday, December 10, when a white BMW travelling towards Swaffham on the A1065 Brandon Road was reported to have left the road.
As a result the vehicle overturned and two occupants were subsequently taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn with serious injuries.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision or motorists with relevant dashcam footage from the area at the time to come forward.
Anyone with information should contact PC James Lister at Swaffham Police Station by calling 101, quoting CAD number 8 of December 10, 2019.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.
