WATCH: Police called to A11 as BMW catches fire

The BMW which was on fire on the A11 on Thursday. Photo: Alexander Jackson Archant

Police were called to the A11 after a car caught fire.

Officers, along with fire crews from Earlham and Carrow, were called to the A11 southbound near Hethersett at 10am on Thursday morning.

Police were on scene to guide traffic as dark smoke billowed across the road, closing the road briefly while they dealt with the incident.

Delays built in the area, but the road has since been reopened.

The front end of the white BMW appeared to have caught on fire.

No-one is thought to have been injured.

