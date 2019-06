Firefighters and ambulance called to field blaze

Southwold Road, Blyford. PHOTO: Google Archant

An ambulance and three fire engines have been called to a field blaze.

Emergency services were called to Southwold Road, in Blyford, at 3.15pm this afternoon (Monday, June 17).

Fire engines from Wrentham, Halesworth and Bungay attended the scene, with firefighters continuing to tackle the blaze.