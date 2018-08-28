Pupils push to fight homelessness this winter with sock support

Primary school pupils have united to tackle homelessness as part of a festive campaign this winter.

Youngsters at Blundeston Primary School took part in the People’s Picnic’s Fill a Sock campaign, handing over more than 50 socks full of essential items.

Jo Parker-Youngman, from the school’s PTA, praised the response from pupils and parents alike.

She said: “I saw the project advertised on Facebook and I thought it would be a nice thing for the children and the school to get involved with this year.

“The socks get passed over to the People’s Picnic and then are given to people in need around the local area.

“It is all about helping the community.

“There are people in need and we are getting more and more of that in our towns and villages, and the children are noticing that as well.

“My daughter and step-son have taken part and have been buying things to put inside. They are aware of what is going on and they do realise how lucky they are, especially at Christmas time.

“Everyone has loved taking part. The stories I’ve heard from other parents whose children are taking part sounds like everyone has had a lot of fun getting involved. A lot of parents have said they have learned a lot from doing it too.”

Children were asked to fill the socks with vital items including roll-on deodorants, baby or handwipes, socks and underwear, combs and gloves.

The charity, which provide meals for the homeless from their Norwich stall, will hand out the socks at a Street Feast on December 22.

Headteacher Helen Laflin said: “The PTA came to me to say they would like to do some fundraising for a local charity this Christmas. They suggested helping the homeless at Christmas time and I agreed and the response has been really good.

“We are hoping it will help people less fortunate and it is really great for the children to realise there are people less fortunate than us in the world and gets them them thinking about those things.

“It has been a really good, worthwile cause.

“The reaction has been really positive and the children have been really involved in buying the items and putting the socks together.”