Pub which cancelled live music events confirms they will go ahead

A Norwich pub and music venue which said it would stop hosting live events has confirmed they will continue.

On Tuesday, the Blueberry Music House, on Cowgate, said all live music events were cancelled and advised bands to contact them for more information.

They said on Facebook they would not be “putting on music at the Blueberry ‘music’ House”.

But by Wednesday that post had been deleted, and just before 12pm they posted again, saying that “after a lot of emails backwards and forwards we have come to an arrangement with the building owner and our music bookings”.

They said they had gigs booked every weekend until July and would stand by those.

But they said they had been told that bands must only be paid 15pc of takings for their gig, or charge on the door with no percentage.

“I know it’s not ideal but it was that or no music,” they said.

They said they were working hard to keep the business going, had introduced new staff and improvements to make sure they were providing “service with a smile”.

“As the old adage says, ‘it takes years to get a good rep and one night to lose it’,” they said, adding it was a “daily struggle” to keep an independent venue going.

The struggles of pubs and music venues in Norwich was put under the spotlight last year, when landlords at four pubs announced they would be stepping down in just one week.

They included the Brickmakers, on Sprowston Road, a popular music venue, which has since announced it is able to stay open after negotiating a new lease with its owners Ei Publican Partnerships.

But the debate saw Glen Carr, behind Bedfords bar in the city centre, set out the costs of offering live music, describing it as “unsustainable”.

At the time, in October, he said while Norwich still boasted a varied, vibrant music scene, more of the public needed to support the gigs to make them feasible.

And at the end of the month, a meeting was held at Epic Studios in Norwich to discuss rejuvenating the city’s music scene.

