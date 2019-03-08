Search

Konnie Huq - Norwich date cancelled

PUBLISHED: 18:08 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:08 10 October 2019

Konnie Huq Picture: Ed Miller

Norwich Science Festival event with former Blue Peter presenter cancelled

Konnie Huq's appearance at Norwich Science Festival has been cancelled. The former Blue Peter presenter was due to talk about her new children's book, Cookie and the Most Annoying Boy in the World, which features a girl who loves both arts and science subjects - much like the young Konnie. An Audience with Konnie Huq, at Jarrold on October 24, was due to have a particular focus on girls and science, technology, engineering and maths. Jarrold book department manager Holly Ainley said: "We are very sorry to announce that due to unforeseen circumstances, Konnie Huq is unable to join us and so this event will no longer take place. We apologise for any disappointment and inconvenience this may cause." She said discounted copies of the book would still be available from the store.

Norwich Science Festival runs from October 18-26 with inspirational exhibitions, shows, workshops and talks from some of Britain's most knowledgeable and entertaining scientists. norwichsciencefestival.co.uk

