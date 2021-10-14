Pub to use grant to buy outdoor dining pods and pizza oven

Published: 2:31 PM October 14, 2021

Residents in Stoke Ferry officially celebrated saving the Blue Bell Inn on Saturday. - Credit: Blue Bell Campaign

A west Norfolk pub will use a £20,000 grant to create an outdoor area including seating pods and a pizza oven.

The Blue Bell Community Pub and Café, in Stoke Ferry, has been granted £19,261 from Norfolk County Council's Social Infrastructure Fund.

The funds will be used to create two new community areas at the pub, including a community group meeting room.

The Blue Bell Inn. - Credit: UK Power Networks

It will see an existing extension restored so that it can be used by groups including Stoke Ferry and District History Group.

An outside space including an all-weather pergola, four covered seating pods and a wood-fired pizza oven, gas barbecue and secure metal storage shed will also be added.

Stephen Ward, chairman of the community benefit society at Stoke Ferry Community Enterprise Limited, which purchased the Blue Bell, said: "The fact that we were awarded the full amount that we sought against such stiff competition is a great vote of confidence from Norfolk County Council and recognition of the value of community owned and run pubs and local services."

In July, villagers in Stoke Ferry celebrated officially buying the pub after a campaign which received the backing of Stephen Fry.