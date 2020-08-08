Search

Advanced search

Norwich rugby club’s proposed move to UEA site suffers major blow

PUBLISHED: 11:00 08 August 2020

Norwich Rugby Club. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich Rugby Club. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

Plans for a Norwich rugby club to relocate to a new home at the University of East Anglia (UEA) have been dealt a major blow amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sporting grounds at the University of East Anglia. Photo: Mike PageSporting grounds at the University of East Anglia. Photo: Mike Page

Norwich Rugby Football Club (NRFC) was granted permission to relocate from Beeston Hyrne, north of Norwich, to the UEA’s Colney Lane playing fields in 2016.

Under the deal NRFC was hopeful of developing sporting facilities at UEA as part of a proposal which would have seen the money generated from the sale of the rugby club’s site go towards a major investment on the university’s playing field site.

The plans initially had to be put on hold due to a highways issue at the club’s Beeston Hyrne site, but the proposed move has been dealt a further blow after UEA said it has stepped away from the deal after the project team was unable to find a deal which could go ahead without relying on significant investment from UEA.

You may also want to watch:

UEA Sport has changed its long-term plans during the last 24 months and a 100-year agreement tying use of the land has also become a challenge.

Following financial difficulties within the project and impact of coronavirus, the UEA wrote to the club to say it could no longer support the project.

Phil Steele, director of sort and commercial services, said: “The pandemic has had a major impact on our planning for the short-term and regrettably we have had to withdraw from the project with NRFC. The deal we had been working on is no longer suitable given the impact of the pandemic on our finances and we are not in a position to meet the financial shortfall for the club.

“We know that for many this will be disappointing news, given the amount of work which has already gone into the project, however, we remain committed to improving the sporting facilities at Colney Lane playing fields.”

Bob Annable, chairman of the rugby club’s development committee, said: “This is a major blow to the aspirations of our relocation project but we fully understand the university‘s decision during these unprecedented times.”

He added: “We continue to look forward to another exciting season at Beeston Hyrne, following our promotion last season, once rugby is allowed to kick off again at community level.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy spotted buying pizza while on holiday in Norfolk

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

‘It will be a nightmare’ - Fears of gridlock as town’s ‘vital route’ set to close for ten weeks

Fears a town could be gridlocked, as work to supply 5,000 new homes with electricity could close Thetford's Nuns Bridges for up to ten weeks. Photo: Ian Burt

Man who died after falling from city car park is named

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘It’s like a bereavement’: Bertram founder on business’ collapse

Kip Bertrum who founded Bertrum Books alongside his mother Elsie with daughter Fliss Bertrum who is now asset manager for Bertram Property Management. Picture: Fliss Bertram

Thunderstorms warning after weekend of scorching temperatures

A weather warning is in place for thunderstorms. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy spotted buying pizza while on holiday in Norfolk

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It will be a nightmare’ - Fears of gridlock as town’s ‘vital route’ set to close for ten weeks

Fears a town could be gridlocked, as work to supply 5,000 new homes with electricity could close Thetford's Nuns Bridges for up to ten weeks. Photo: Ian Burt

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy spotted buying pizza while on holiday in Norfolk

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

Man who died after falling from city car park is named

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

First look inside designer apartments for sale in ‘the best street in Norfolk’

The transformation of Oddfellows Hall. Pic: Frances Ambler

Woman, 36, reported missing from home

Police are appealing for help to trace Kacey Martin, who is missing, from Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary