Plans lodged to 'future-proof' village GP surgery with expansion

Published: 12:41 PM February 16, 2021

Blofield Medical Centre, which is set for an expansion - Credit: Google

Plans have been lodged to "future-proof" a village's GP surgery with a "much-needed" expansion.

Growing levels of development in Blofield in recent years have left the village's medical centre under growing pressure, as the population of its catchment area increases.

Now, proposals have been made for the centre to undergo a significant expansion, which if approved will allow it to increase its staff force by 50pc.

Funded by NHS England, the expansion will provide the surgery with an additional 365sqm of space, creating three additional consulting rooms, mental health space and a new treatment room - along with 11 new car parking spaces.

Papers submitted with the application say: "The proposed extension represents modest development that will future-proof Blofield Surgery and allow the practice to continue to deliver primary care to the ever-growing patient lists within its catchment area in modern, purpose-built clinical space."

Broadland Council will consider the application in due course.