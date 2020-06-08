Search

Readers’ photos: Shots from Norwich Black Lives Matter protests

PUBLISHED: 16:07 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 08 June 2020

Black Lives Matter protest in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERY

Black Lives Matter protest in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERY

Hundreds of people turned out to protest in Norwich on Sunday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, amid global outrage over the death of American man George Floyd.

Black Lives Matter protest in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERYBlack Lives Matter protest in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERY

Mr Floyd’s death in Minneapolis was the catalyst for millions of people around the world standing up to highlight the injustices towards black people throughout history and to campaign for change.

Norwich was no different, as hundreds turned out to demonstrate at The Forum on Sunday.

In Eaton Park, a smaller gathering took place for a protest which was streamed online and has been viewed tens of thousands of times.

Unlike some other protests seen elsewhere, both those which took place in Norwich were peaceful and social distancing rules were largely adhered to.

Black Lives Matter protest in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERYBlack Lives Matter protest in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERY

Some of our readers have sent in their snaps of the event outside The Forum – here are some of those that illustrate the events of the day.

Black Lives Matter protest in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERYBlack Lives Matter protest in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERY

Black Lives Matter protest in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERYBlack Lives Matter protest in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERY

Black Lives Matter protest in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERYBlack Lives Matter protest in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERY

Black Lives Matter protest in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERYBlack Lives Matter protest in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERY

Black Lives Matter protest in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERYBlack Lives Matter protest in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERY

Black Lives Matter protest in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERYBlack Lives Matter protest in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERY

Black Lives Matter protest in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERYBlack Lives Matter protest in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERY

Black Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Eloise RayBlack Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Eloise Ray

Black Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Eloise RayBlack Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Eloise Ray

Black Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Eloise RayBlack Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Eloise Ray

Black Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Eloise RayBlack Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Eloise Ray

Black Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Eloise RayBlack Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Eloise Ray

Black Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Eloise RayBlack Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Eloise Ray

Black Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Eloise RayBlack Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Eloise Ray

Black Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Eloise RayBlack Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Eloise Ray

Black Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Eloise RayBlack Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Eloise Ray

Black Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Katie GreenBlack Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Katie Green

Black Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Katie GreenBlack Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Katie Green

Black Lives Matter Protest in Norwich, 7 June 2020 . Picture: Hannah HutchinsBlack Lives Matter Protest in Norwich, 7 June 2020 . Picture: Hannah Hutchins

Black Lives Matter Protest in Norwich, 7 June 2020 . Picture: Hannah HutchinsBlack Lives Matter Protest in Norwich, 7 June 2020 . Picture: Hannah Hutchins

Black Lives Matter Protest in Norwich, 7 June 2020 . Picture: Hannah HutchinsBlack Lives Matter Protest in Norwich, 7 June 2020 . Picture: Hannah Hutchins

Black Lives Matter Protest in Norwich, 7 June 2020 . Picture: Hannah HutchinsBlack Lives Matter Protest in Norwich, 7 June 2020 . Picture: Hannah Hutchins

Black Lives Matter Protest in Norwich, 7 June 2020 . Picture: Hannah HutchinsBlack Lives Matter Protest in Norwich, 7 June 2020 . Picture: Hannah Hutchins

Black Lives Matter Protest in Norwich, 7 June 2020 . Picture: Hannah HutchinsBlack Lives Matter Protest in Norwich, 7 June 2020 . Picture: Hannah Hutchins

Black Lives Matter Protest in Norwich, 7 June 2020 . Picture: Hannah HutchinsBlack Lives Matter Protest in Norwich, 7 June 2020 . Picture: Hannah Hutchins

Topic Tags:

