Blind veteran, 83, has work featured in art exhibition

PUBLISHED: 13:36 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:53 31 October 2019

David Brocklehurst�s artwork �it�ll do� will be featured in Blind Veterans UK�s annual exhibition fundraiser. Picture: David Brocklehurst

An 83-year-old blind veteran from Cromer will have his art exhibited in Brighton next month.

David Brocklehurst's artwork "it'll do" will be featured in Blind Veterans UK's annual exhibition fundraiser.

Taking on the theme of 'transport', all artwork featured in the exhibition will be displayed at the Brighton rehabilitation centre and available to bid on until November 1, 2019.

Mr Brocklehurst said: "I've got very poor vision these days with my glaucoma and macular degeneration so painting is certainly a challenge, but with the techniques and equipment that Blind Veterans UK have given me, I'm able to just about manage.

"My family are very proud of me and I'm excited to see how much the painting sells for!"

As well as artwork created by other blind veterans, the exhibition also includes pieces by staff and volunteers associated with the charity.

All artwork has been entered into a silent auction and are available to bid on at: blindveterans.org.uk/brightonexhibition

