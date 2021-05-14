Which stately homes reopen on May 17?

Published: 5:00 AM May 14, 2021

The ornate doors of East Anglia's stately homes are about to be thrown open to visitors once again.

Attractions such as Blickling, Felbrigg and Oxburgh halls, Horsey Windpump and sites in Suffolk such as Ickworth and Sutton Hoo will allow indoor visitors again from May 17.

Russell Clement, general manager at Oxburgh Hall, near Swaffham, said: "Our teams have been busy over the last few weeks making final preparations and getting ready to re-open our doors again. It’s going to be wonderful to be able to welcome visitors back inside and we look forward to your visit."

Oxburgh Hall is reopening to visitors, but some sections will remain closed while a major works programme takes place. - Credit: IAN BURT

Visitor taking a photograph at Oxburgh Hall, Norfolk, which is also just about to reopen to visitors. - Credit: National Trust Images/Trevor Ray Hart

Oxburgh has been undergoing a £6 million restoration of its roof, chimneys and medieval gatehouse façade. Visitors will able to see the dining room, library, drawing room and saloon and an exhibition about Oxburgh's Bedingfeld family. But the first floor rooms and gatehouse will remain shut due to the works and the building is still wrapped in scaffolding.

At Blickling - which has just a section of its plaster ceiling repaired - there will be a tour route around the ground floor and basement, exiting from the west porch. The cafe and shop will be open, and a longer tour route is planned to open during the school holidays.

A frosty morning at Blickling Estate, which is about to reopen its doors to visitors. - Credit: ©National Trust Images/Chris Lacey

Visitors will finally be able to see the result of restoration works at Blickling Hall, including to a ceiling pendant that was damaged by death watch beetles. Pictured is Sebastian Billing, Experience and Visits Program Manager. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Felbrigg's downstairs rooms will be on display as part of a condensed route around the building. Its library should reopen on June 21, with the bedrooms to follow a bit later on in the year.

The tearoom and shop are open, and visitors will be able to see staff and volunteers carrying out the hall's annual cleaning of copper, glass and china pieces.

The south front of Felbrigg Hall, north Norfolk. - Credit: National Trust Images/Andrew Butler

The Drawing Room at Felbrigg Hall. - Credit: ©National Trust/Paul Barker

At Sutton Hoo, Edith Pretty’s former home will open for the first time since the Netflix film, The Dig, hit the screens in February. Visitors will be able to explore the story of the 1939 archaeological discovery that re-wrote history books, as well as the exhibition hall that delves into the life of the Anglo-Saxons laid to rest there.

The replica helmet on display in the High Hall at Sutton Hoo. - Credit: Â© NTI / Phil Morley

Hilary McGrady, the trust's director general, said: “We could not reopen so many of our places or carry out essential conservation without the patience and support of our members, visitors, donors and government schemes throughout this pandemic. And we are enormously grateful to our volunteers for the roles they have played, and will be playing again, as they return to our properties."

Entry arrangements will vary, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk for more details.