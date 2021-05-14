News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Which stately homes reopen on May 17?

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 5:00 AM May 14, 2021   
Hilary McGrady, director-general of the National Trust. Pic: National Trust

Hilary McGrady, director-general of the National Trust. Pic: National Trust - Credit: Archant

The ornate doors of East Anglia's stately homes are about to be thrown open to visitors once again.

Attractions such as Blickling, Felbrigg and Oxburgh halls, Horsey Windpump and sites in Suffolk such as Ickworth and Sutton Hoo will allow indoor visitors again from May 17.

Russell Clement, general manager at Oxburgh Hall, near Swaffham, said: "Our teams have been busy over the last few weeks making final preparations and getting ready to re-open our doors again. It’s going to be wonderful to be able to welcome visitors back inside and we look forward to your visit."

Oxburgh Hall, Oxborough. Picture: Ian Burt

Oxburgh Hall is reopening to visitors, but some sections will remain closed while a major works programme takes place. - Credit: IAN BURT

Visitor taking a photograph at Oxburgh Hall, Norfolk

Visitor taking a photograph at Oxburgh Hall, Norfolk, which is also just about to reopen to visitors. - Credit: National Trust Images/Trevor Ray Hart

Oxburgh has been undergoing a £6 million restoration of its roof, chimneys and medieval gatehouse façade. Visitors will able to see the dining room, library, drawing room and saloon and an exhibition about Oxburgh's Bedingfeld family. But the first floor rooms and gatehouse will remain shut due to the works and the building is still wrapped in scaffolding.

At Blickling - which has just a section of its plaster ceiling repaired - there will be a tour route around the ground floor and basement, exiting from the west porch. The cafe and shop will be open, and a longer tour route is planned to open during the school holidays.

A frosty April morning at Blickling Estate, Norfolk.

A frosty morning at Blickling Estate, which is about to reopen its doors to visitors. - Credit: ©National Trust Images/Chris Lacey

The newly restored pendant that was damaged by Death Watch Beetles in Blickling Hall. Pictured is Se

Visitors will finally be able to see the result of restoration works at Blickling Hall, including to a ceiling pendant that was damaged by death watch beetles. Pictured is Sebastian Billing, Experience and Visits Program Manager. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

You may also want to watch:

Felbrigg's downstairs rooms will be on display as part of a condensed route around the building. Its library should reopen on June 21, with the bedrooms to follow a bit later on in the year.

The tearoom and shop are open, and visitors will be able to see staff and volunteers carrying out the hall's annual cleaning of copper, glass and china pieces.

The south front of the hall at Felbrigg Hall, Gardens and Estate, Norfolk.

The south front of Felbrigg Hall, north Norfolk. - Credit: National Trust Images/Andrew Butler

The Drawing Room at Felbrigg Hall

The Drawing Room at Felbrigg Hall. - Credit: ©National Trust/Paul Barker

Most Read

  1. 1 Tax inspectors probe 240 furlough fraud cases in Norfolk and Suffolk
  2. 2 Norfolk campsite voted third best in UK
  3. 3 Driver in hospital after BMW car ends up in ditch
  1. 4 9 pubs and restaurants which have had lockdown makeovers
  2. 5 'Very small' number of Indian Covid variant cases in Norfolk
  3. 6 Lorry driver admits causing deaths of two people in A47 crash
  4. 7 Hospital opens new £625,000 cancer wellbeing and support centre
  5. 8 Road cleared after three-vehicle collision on A47
  6. 9 Norfolk covid levels below national average but concerns raised about variants
  7. 10 Social distancing stops fish and chip shop's restaurant opening on May 17

At Sutton Hoo, Edith Pretty’s former home will open for the first time since the Netflix film, The Dig, hit the screens in February.  Visitors will be able to explore the story of the 1939 archaeological discovery that re-wrote history books, as well as the exhibition hall that delves into the life of the Anglo-Saxons laid to rest there.

The replica helmet on display in the High Hall at Sutton Hoo,

The replica helmet on display in the High Hall at Sutton Hoo. - Credit: Â© NTI / Phil Morley

Hilary McGrady, the trust's director general, said:  “We could not reopen so many of our places or carry out essential conservation without the patience and support of our members, visitors, donors and government schemes throughout this pandemic. And we are enormously grateful to our volunteers for the roles they have played, and will be playing again, as they return to our properties."

Entry arrangements will vary, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk for more details.

Norfolk
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A family meet a llama on the opening day of Kilverstone Wildlife Park

The rise and fall of a beloved Norfolk wildlife park

Derek James

Author Picture Icon
Michael Crowe, who has been reported missing from his home in Norwich

Norfolk Live

Missing man found by off-duty police officer

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Roadworks on the A47 are causing delays.

£5m roadworks on A47 cause delays - and months more to come

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Borough and county councillor Carl Annison has tagged as 'a disgrace' the standard of resurfacing work in Hopton.

Village rounds on council over 'disgraceful' road resurfacing that...

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus