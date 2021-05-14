Which stately homes reopen on May 17?
- Credit: Archant
The ornate doors of East Anglia's stately homes are about to be thrown open to visitors once again.
Attractions such as Blickling, Felbrigg and Oxburgh halls, Horsey Windpump and sites in Suffolk such as Ickworth and Sutton Hoo will allow indoor visitors again from May 17.
Russell Clement, general manager at Oxburgh Hall, near Swaffham, said: "Our teams have been busy over the last few weeks making final preparations and getting ready to re-open our doors again. It’s going to be wonderful to be able to welcome visitors back inside and we look forward to your visit."
Oxburgh has been undergoing a £6 million restoration of its roof, chimneys and medieval gatehouse façade. Visitors will able to see the dining room, library, drawing room and saloon and an exhibition about Oxburgh's Bedingfeld family. But the first floor rooms and gatehouse will remain shut due to the works and the building is still wrapped in scaffolding.
At Blickling - which has just a section of its plaster ceiling repaired - there will be a tour route around the ground floor and basement, exiting from the west porch. The cafe and shop will be open, and a longer tour route is planned to open during the school holidays.
You may also want to watch:
Felbrigg's downstairs rooms will be on display as part of a condensed route around the building. Its library should reopen on June 21, with the bedrooms to follow a bit later on in the year.
The tearoom and shop are open, and visitors will be able to see staff and volunteers carrying out the hall's annual cleaning of copper, glass and china pieces.
Most Read
- 1 Tax inspectors probe 240 furlough fraud cases in Norfolk and Suffolk
- 2 Norfolk campsite voted third best in UK
- 3 Driver in hospital after BMW car ends up in ditch
- 4 9 pubs and restaurants which have had lockdown makeovers
- 5 'Very small' number of Indian Covid variant cases in Norfolk
- 6 Lorry driver admits causing deaths of two people in A47 crash
- 7 Hospital opens new £625,000 cancer wellbeing and support centre
- 8 Road cleared after three-vehicle collision on A47
- 9 Norfolk covid levels below national average but concerns raised about variants
- 10 Social distancing stops fish and chip shop's restaurant opening on May 17
At Sutton Hoo, Edith Pretty’s former home will open for the first time since the Netflix film, The Dig, hit the screens in February. Visitors will be able to explore the story of the 1939 archaeological discovery that re-wrote history books, as well as the exhibition hall that delves into the life of the Anglo-Saxons laid to rest there.
Hilary McGrady, the trust's director general, said: “We could not reopen so many of our places or carry out essential conservation without the patience and support of our members, visitors, donors and government schemes throughout this pandemic. And we are enormously grateful to our volunteers for the roles they have played, and will be playing again, as they return to our properties."
Entry arrangements will vary, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk for more details.