Blickling Hall reopening date revealed following ceiling repairs
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
One of Norfolk's historical gems is set to throw open its doors to visitors again following repairs to part of its ceiling.
Blickling Hall, the manor house near Aylsham with a strong connection to Anne Boleyn, is expected to reopen on May 17 as the lockdown eases.
Visitors will once again be able to admire its ornate interiors, including the lime plaster ceiling in the upper anteroom which has been repaired thanks to a £20,000 'lifeline' grant from the government's Culture Recovery Fund.
Heather Jermy, general manger at the National Trust site, said they were delighted to have received the grant.
She said: “Along with many other organisations and charities the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on the National Trust’s finances which we use to carry out vital conservation work."
A covered walkway was constructed to keep visitors safe before the house was shut in April, and the grant meant the timber structure supporting the pendant could be properly examined. They found it had been damaged by death watch beetles and needed repairs.
The upper anteroom's embellished ceiling consists of a large central octagon with eight decorated panels surrounding a pendant with floral decorations. Its walls are adorned with 17th century Mortlake tapestries.
Duncan Wilson, Historic England's chief executive, added: “This funding is a lifeline which is kick-starting essential repairs and maintenance at many of our most precious historic sites, so they can begin to recover from the damaging effects of Covid-19.
“It is also providing employment for skilled craft workers who help keep historic places alive and the wheels of the heritage sector turning. Our shared heritage is an anchor for us all in these challenging times and this funding will help to ensure it remains part of our collective future.”
Blickling Estate normally attracts around 200,000 visitors a year. The manor house was built between 1616 and 1626, on the site of a late medieval moated hall, also called Blickling, which is where Anne Boleyn and her siblings were born at the start of the 1500s.
The site's gardens and parkland are open for visitors, visit the website to book a spot in the car park.