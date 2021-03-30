Blickling Hall reopening date revealed following ceiling repairs

Published: 7:31 AM March 30, 2021

The newly restored pendant that was damaged by Death Watch Beetles in Blickling Hall. Pictured is Sebastian Billing, Experience and Visits Program Manager. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

One of Norfolk's historical gems is set to throw open its doors to visitors again following repairs to part of its ceiling.

Blickling Hall, the manor house near Aylsham with a strong connection to Anne Boleyn, is expected to reopen on May 17 as the lockdown eases.

Visitors will once again be able to admire its ornate interiors, including the lime plaster ceiling in the upper anteroom which has been repaired thanks to a £20,000 'lifeline' grant from the government's Culture Recovery Fund.

Heather Jermy, general manger at the National Trust site, said they were delighted to have received the grant.

She said: “Along with many other organisations and charities the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on the National Trust’s finances which we use to carry out vital conservation work."

Heather Jermy, general manager at Blickling Estate. - Credit: Supplied by Heather Jermy

A covered walkway was constructed to keep visitors safe before the house was shut in April, and the grant meant the timber structure supporting the pendant could be properly examined. They found it had been damaged by death watch beetles and needed repairs.

The upper anteroom's embellished ceiling consists of a large central octagon with eight decorated panels surrounding a pendant with floral decorations. Its walls are adorned with 17th century Mortlake tapestries.

Blickling Hall will reopen to visitors on May 17. - Credit: National Trust Images/Andrew Butler

Duncan Wilson, Historic England's chief executive, added: “This funding is a lifeline which is kick-starting essential repairs and maintenance at many of our most precious historic sites, so they can begin to recover from the damaging effects of Covid-19.

Duncan Wilson, Historic England's chief executive. - Credit: Supplied by National Trust

“It is also providing employment for skilled craft workers who help keep historic places alive and the wheels of the heritage sector turning. Our shared heritage is an anchor for us all in these challenging times and this funding will help to ensure it remains part of our collective future.”

Anne Boleyn, who was born at Blickling Hall. - Credit: National Portrait Gallery

Blickling Estate normally attracts around 200,000 visitors a year. The manor house was built between 1616 and 1626, on the site of a late medieval moated hall, also called Blickling, which is where Anne Boleyn and her siblings were born at the start of the 1500s.

The site's gardens and parkland are open for visitors, visit the website to book a spot in the car park.

The ceiling of the upper ante room at Blickling Hall after repairs and paintwork. - Credit: National Trust Images/Katherine Mortlock

Historic building specialists in the attic assessing the structure supporting the pendant in the upper ante room at Blickling Hall. - Credit: National Trust Images/Katherine Mortlock

