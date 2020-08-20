Search

Second National Trust house in Norfolk to reopen its doors

PUBLISHED: 06:00 21 August 2020

The Word Defiant! art exhibition at Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Word Defiant! art exhibition at Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Blickling Hall is set to become the second National Trust historic house in Norfolk to reopen to visitors.

The stately home near Aylsham, will open its doors for the first time in just over five months on Monday, August 24, becoming only the second in the region after Oxburgh Hall to do so.

Sebastian Billing, visitor experience manager at Blickling Hall, said after a small trial the hall was ready to once again welcome visitors.

He said: “We’ve been planning this day for a long time now and we are very excited to be welcoming people back inside Blickling Hall.

“We had a trial week of opening the house to a small number of visitors last week and now we’re ready to say the house is once again open.

“Visitors will need to book a ticket in advance that is valid for entry to the house and gardens but, due to limits on capacity, it may not be possible for everyone to access the house during their visit.”

Upon arrival to Blickling visitors will notice a number of new safety measures such as one-way systems, hand sanitising stations and the removal of interactive displays and comment cards.

In July, The Trust reopened seven properties in England and Northern Ireland as part of a phased reopening of 200 houses which were closed as part of the national lockdown in March.

John Orna-Ornstein, the National Trust’s director of culture and engagement, said: “We have received some fantastic feedback since we started to reopen our places in June and are incredibly grateful for the patience and understanding that visitors and members have demonstrated as we start to welcome people back to our houses.

“This latest reopening is part of a process to open all of our properties safely and we will announce more in the coming weeks and months.”

MORE: Amazing secrets found under National Trust manor house’s floorboards

Tickets offering access to Blickling Hall will go on sale on Friday, August 21.

The Trust began opening its gardens, parkland and cafes from June 3, and advanced booking is still required at most of them, including Felbrigg Hall, Sheringham Park and Oxburgh Hall.

