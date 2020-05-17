Search

Old red phone box turned into a larder

PUBLISHED: 09:51 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:51 17 May 2020

Archant

A disused phone box in a Norfolk village has been turned into a free community larder during the coronavirus crisis.

Aylsham Parish Church and Blickling Estate National Trust turned the phone box, opposite Blickling Church, into a pantry to help those who might need it during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Rev Jack Branford from Aylsham Parish Church said: “A few months ago we purchased the old red phone box in Blickling to use as a community facility.

“The larder has been very well used over the past few weeks and it was starting to look a little bit bare.

“This facility is here for everyone. Please do take what you need and pop anything in the phone box you would like to donate.”

The pantry can be used by anyone who lives in the parishes that make up the Blickling Estate including Aylsham, Blickling, Itteringham, Oulton and Ingworth.

