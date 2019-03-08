Search

Farmers plough for victory at traditional blessing day

PUBLISHED: 13:58 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 03 September 2019

Rev. Canon Simon Lawrence at the Blessing of the Ploughs in Honing, Norfolk. Picture: Maurice Gray

Archant

A traditional blessing took place last weekend which attracts farmers and communities alike, each year, when the local vicar performs a service and blesses ploughs and tractors, symbols of the work of ploughing, sowing and reaping carried out by the farmers across the land.

The Reverend Canon Simon Lawrence blesses those within the Samllburgh Group of parishes at an adjacent field to Honing church, near North Walsham, where over 20 classic ploughs and tractors in readiness to compete in a ploughing competition looking for the straightest cutting of furrows.

After the 25-minute service the competitors got fuelled up with hot drinks and juicy burgers, before the skills were watched by eagle eyed judges and supporters.

The event took place along with other attractions during the weekend, including refreshments of homemade savouries, including sausage rolls cakes, scones and hot drinks.

A display of photographs depicting the area and church renovation as well as teddy bears parachuting from the church tower and a dog show, to raise funds.

The winner was John Bacon and runner-up his son Alan Baker. Sir William Cubitt presented prizes.

Organiser Diana Howes and team confirmed the event had a fantastic weekend and said they are so grateful to all those who helped and the supporters who created a successful weekend and estimated over £2,000 was raised.

