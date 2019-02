Blaze in chimney tackled by firefighters

Firefighters were called to a chimney fire. PIC: Denise Bradley. Archant

Firefighters tackled a chimney fire at a home in Diss.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A crew from the town went to the blaze in Fieldhouse Gardens at just before 7.45pm on Monday (February 4).

They spent about 30 minutes tackling the fire, using a thermal imaging camera to help them to douse the flames.

The situation was under control by just after 6.15pm.