Blaze erupts at former holiday park

PUBLISHED: 09:23 15 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:23 15 March 2020

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service put out the fire. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Archant

A blaze erupted at the abandoned Pontins resort in Hemsby, with fire crews tackling flames rising from a disused building.

The Queen Victoria Public House burst into flames yesterday evening. Photo: Matthew NixonThe Queen Victoria Public House burst into flames yesterday evening. Photo: Matthew Nixon

It comes weeks after those who live near the site have called for tighter security to stop arsonists and urban explorers.

Last night (Saturday, March 15), two fire appliances were called from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston shortly before 5.30pm to reports of a building on fire.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said the crews used their hose reel jets to tackle the flames, and had stood down from the job just before 6.00pm.

Norfolk Fire and Resuce Service left the site shortly before 6.00pm. Photo: Matthew NixonNorfolk Fire and Resuce Service left the site shortly before 6.00pm. Photo: Matthew Nixon

READ MORE: Dramatic pictures show extent of fire damage to former Pontins site



The abandoned holiday resort has faced a large number of fires and suspected arson attacks in recent years.

Just over two weeks ago, the Hemsby Residents Action Group called for tighter security at Pontins so other people's properties and lives are not put at risk,

