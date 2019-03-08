Four fire crews called to blaze in residential street

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Diss. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Fire crews have been called to deal with a blaze in a quiet residential street in Diss.

Emergency services were called at 3.30pm today (July 5) to reports of smoke coming from a building in Field House Gardens.

Two crews from Diss together with appliances from Long Stratton and Harling are currently dealing with the fire in what is a cul de sac of modern hosuing.

Police and the ambulance service are also at the scene.

More to follow