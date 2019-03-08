Fire crews called to garage blaze

Fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk were called to a garage fire in Eye. Picture: Archant Library Phil King

Firefighters from Norfolk and Suffolk were called in to deal with a blaze that broke out in the garage of a residential property in Eye.

Two appliances from Diss, as well as crews from Stradbroke and Debenham, were alerted after a 999 call at 11.08am today.

The blaze had broken out inside a garage in the Elizabeth Way and Bellands Way area of the town and involves a trailer that was alight.

More to follow