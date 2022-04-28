People urged to keep windows and doors shut due to blaze in empty home

Fire crews are tackling a blaze in Mill Road in Banham. - Credit: Google

People in Banham are being urged to keep their windows and doors closed due to a blaze in an empty home.

Fire crews were called to the incident in Mill Road at 8.06am this morning (April 28).

A number of crews were still at the unoccupied property as of 10am.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service is asking those who live in the area to keep their windows and doors closed and to avoid travelling in the area.

There is queuing traffic in the area, from Kenninghall Road to New Buckenham Road.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

