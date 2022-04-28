News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

People urged to keep windows and doors shut due to blaze in empty home

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:15 AM April 28, 2022
GP_MILLROAD_BANHAM_APR22

Fire crews are tackling a blaze in Mill Road in Banham. - Credit: Google

People in Banham are being urged to keep their windows and doors closed due to a blaze in an empty home. 

Fire crews were called to the incident in Mill Road at 8.06am this morning (April 28). 

A number of crews were still at the unoccupied property as of 10am.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service is asking those who live in the area to keep their windows and doors closed and to avoid travelling in the area.

There is queuing traffic in the area, from Kenninghall Road to New Buckenham Road.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Ruth Davies was a victim of abuse on the train for having noisy children

Opinion

OPINION: Train abuse aimed at me as a parent showed a huge lack of class

Ruth Davies

Logo Icon
Burnham Market

Cost of Living

How cost of living squeeze is felt in Norfolk's most exclusive village

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Wherry Hotel

New owners take over Wherry Hotel and Castle Carvery restaurants

Derin Clark

person
Rocky Fletcher (right) pictured with his mum Keeley and two brothers

Mother's frustration as son, 12, kept away from classroom since November

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon