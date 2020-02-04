Search

Blaze at business on edge of Norwich

PUBLISHED: 08:42 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:42 04 February 2020

Firefighters were called after a morning house fire in Martham. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Firefighters have this morning battled a blaze at a business on the edge of Norwich.

At around 7.30am today, February 4, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a fire on Knowsley Road in Norwich.

Three crews attended the scene, from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston, spending more than half an hour tackling the blaze.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service described the building as "a commercial property" and said that one crew was still in attendance, though the fire was put out by around 8.10am.

More to follow.

