Search

Advanced search

Tributes after footballer, 16, dies of undetected diabetes

PUBLISHED: 15:26 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 20 April 2020

Tributes have been paid to Norwich junior footballer Blake Hale, who died unexpectedly. Picture: Wroxham FC

Tributes have been paid to Norwich junior footballer Blake Hale, who died unexpectedly. Picture: Wroxham FC

Archant

Tributes have been paid to a 16-year-old Norwich boy who died unexpectedly.

Blake Hale, who had lived on the Larkman estate, off Dereham Road, all his life, died on April 17 from complications of type one diabetes, which had previously gone undetected.

Blake was known as a happy, active teenager who was in the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation (CSF) junior football programme from Under 9s to Under 13s.

His parents, Amie and Kevin, said they were devastated by the loss of their son, but consoled by the many messages of support they had received.

They said: “Blake was such a character. Once you met him you couldn’t forget him. It’s been overwhelming how the community has come together for our family.

“We loved our boy so very much but we never imagined just how many other people loved him too.”

Blake was a brother to Brandon, 15, Mia, 11 and Macie, seven, and he had been together with his girlfriend Lily, 16, for over a year.

He played football for teams including Norman Wanderers, Costessey Jets and Wroxham.

Blake was a Chelsea fan, and enjoyed bantering over the Premier League with his dad and brother, who both supported Manchester United.

Tributes have been paid to Norwich junior footballer Blake Hale, who died unexpectedly. Picture: Supplied by the familyTributes have been paid to Norwich junior footballer Blake Hale, who died unexpectedly. Picture: Supplied by the family

Kevin said: “He was a talented player with a feisty attitude, this got him spotted by the CSF programme which he also joined.”

Blake was also a keen wrestler, and he and Brandon joined Norwich school, the World Association of Wrestling. The wrestling association has now decided to rename its children’s room the ‘Blake Hale Memorial Room’.

Amie said Blake became unwell when the family was at home on April 15, and he was taken to hospital with “sky-high blood sugar”.

But sadly the damage was too severe, and despite treatment, he died two days later.

Tributes have been paid to Norwich junior footballer Blake Hale, who died unexpectedly. Picture: Supplied by the familyTributes have been paid to Norwich junior footballer Blake Hale, who died unexpectedly. Picture: Supplied by the family

Blake’s parents were told any symptoms of type one diabetes he might have shown in the past could have been masked by his ADHD.

Kelly Mason, a family friend, started a fundraising campaign to help with the costs of Blake’s funeral. It has attracted widespread support, including from Norwich City legend Grant Holt, who recorded a video encouraging people to donate.

Amie and Kevin said: “We would like to thank every single person that has donated, from the bottom of our hearts. We cannot express how kind and supportive everyone has been.”

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/blake-hale

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

What caused trail of flashing lights spotted over Norfolk?

Elon Musk's SpaceX satellites, also known as Starlink, captured in the Norfolk skies overnight on Sunday. Picture: Harry Groom

Beavers return to Norfolk centuries after being hunted to extinction

A beaver is captured on a night-vision camera at Wild Ken Hill Picture: AW PR

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was last seen at 3am this morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Most Read

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

What caused trail of flashing lights spotted over Norfolk?

Elon Musk's SpaceX satellites, also known as Starlink, captured in the Norfolk skies overnight on Sunday. Picture: Harry Groom

Beavers return to Norfolk centuries after being hunted to extinction

A beaver is captured on a night-vision camera at Wild Ken Hill Picture: AW PR

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was last seen at 3am this morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

11 new Norfolk coronavirus deaths confirmed

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Jobs saved at cycle store earmarked for closure but now taken over by new firm

Cycle Republic is being saved from closure in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Can I drive for exercise? Police chief addresses key question

Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey said people should not drive to the coast to exercise during the coronavirus lockdown. Images: Louise O'Shea/Steve Adams

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was last seen at 3am this morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police
Drive 24