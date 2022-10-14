News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Aerobatic team of ex-Red Arrows perform over Norfolk

Published: 6:32 PM October 14, 2022
The Blades put on a display over the Lotus site in Hethel - Credit: Contributed

An aerobatic display team made of ex-Red Arrows pilots has been spotted flying near Wymondham.

The Blades put on a display over the Lotus site in Hethel this afternoon, October 14.

The Blades team were spotted near Wymondham today - Credit: Contributed

It was to the delight of locals, who didn't know the event was taking place.

The Blades is a formation display team made up of former Red Arrows pilots.

The team of four did a display that surprised locals - Credit: Contributed

The team of four, all of whom flew with the Red Arrows, perform close-formation aerobatics as close as four feet apart.

