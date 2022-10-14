Aerobatic team of ex-Red Arrows perform over Norfolk
- Credit: Contributed
An aerobatic display team made of ex-Red Arrows pilots has been spotted flying near Wymondham.
The Blades put on a display over the Lotus site in Hethel this afternoon, October 14.
It was to the delight of locals, who didn't know the event was taking place.
The Blades is a formation display team made up of former Red Arrows pilots.
The team of four, all of whom flew with the Red Arrows, perform close-formation aerobatics as close as four feet apart.