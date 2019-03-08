Search

Norfolk's cider pub of the year named

PUBLISHED: 13:42 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 09 July 2019

The Blackstone Engine Bar, at Denver windmill named West Norfolk CAMRA branch Cider Pub of the Year.

The Blackstone Engine Bar, at Denver windmill named West Norfolk CAMRA branch Cider Pub of the Year.

A bar is celebrating after being named Norfolk's cider pub of the year.

Blackstone Engine bar at Denver Mill was recently given the West Norfolk campaign for real ale award and has now earned the title of Norfolk county cider pub of the year.

It was in competition with pubs and bars across the county.

Andrea Briers, Camra regional director, said: "The judges were impressed by the quality of the cider and perry at the Blackstone Engine Bar in Denver and the knowledgeable and helpful staff.

"Well done to the team at the Blackstone Engine Bar on their success."

John Nash, owner of the barm said: "We are delighted to be recognised by Camra, who have been a great support to my business."

The Blackstone Engine Bar now moves on to the next round of the cider pub of the year competition, with the chance to become national champion.

