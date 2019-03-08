Coastal-inspired clothing store opens in high street

Blackshore Coastal Clothing have opened their new store on Southwold's High Street. PHOTO: Simon Middleton Archant

A independent clothing store has opened their new base in their hometown.

Blackshore Coastal Clothing have opened their new store on Southwold's High Street. PHOTO: Simon Middleton

Blackshore Coastal Clothing welcomed the first customers to their new shop on Southwold's High Street on Saturday, October 26.

The new store combines a retail area selling their own products, as well as a selection of other Made-in-Britain brands, with a garment-making studio.

Founder and managing director Simon Middleton said: "It has been quite extraordinary. We didn't have an opening event, we just opened the doors and waited to see what would happen, and people came in.

"It was incredible. I can't believe how many people have been in and bought things.

Simon Middleton, owner of Blackshore Clothing in Whapload Road, Lowestoft is looking to recruit local people to make his range of coastal-inspired clothing. Picture: Neil Didsbury Simon Middleton, owner of Blackshore Clothing in Whapload Road, Lowestoft is looking to recruit local people to make his range of coastal-inspired clothing. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"People seem to love the fact that there is a workshop in the store and they can see where and how everything is made.

"It's all gone better than I could have hoped for.

"Other independent stores have visited and given us some fantastic support, and people are pleased to have another independent store in the town."

The opening, in a former charity shop and newsagents, came just two weeks after collecting the keys to the store.

Mr Middleton said: "We got the keys on October 11 so we had 14 days to get it all ready and we had to redecorate it all.

"There was only my wife and I, and she was working full-time as well, but we managed to do it.

"We had a pop-up shop at Adnams during that time too, but that was really good to help get the word out there.

"We finally finished it all at 10pm on Friday night and opened at 10am on Saturday morning.

"It has been an epic effort and I am so thrilled with it.

The company opened a workshop in an old fishing net factory in Whapload Road, in Lowestoft, earlier this year, but have now closed the site to better showcase their products and combine the manufacturing element with sales.

Mr Middleton said: "The team love the space. It is warm and cosy and a nice environment to make our products.

"We couldn't have done this from our old unit."