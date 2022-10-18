Fixing lake leak is 'like looking for a needle in a haystack with a blindfold on'

Martin Smith with a trout caught at Blackdyke over the weekend - Credit: Blackdyke Trout Fly Fishery

They say great fish don't swim in shallow waters but the trout are still rising on a Norfolk lake with a leak.

Water levels have been dropping for some time at the Blackdyke Trout Fly Fishery, near Thetford.

Niki Barton, who owns the six-acre former claypit with her husband Dean, said the problem has been getting worse.

Blackdyke Trout Fly Fishery, near Thetford, has been battling falling water levels - Credit: Blackdyke Trout Fly Fishery

"As you can imagine, a leak in a lake the size of ours is like looking for a needle in a haystack with a blindfold on," she said.

"Last week we had a diver come to scout the bottom but unfortunately, visibility was too poor to see anything of significance.

"We have, however, ordered a 'miracle' product from Australia that gives us hope we can mend the leak without needing to drain the lake completely but only time will tell if it works."

The Bartons say they have put their hearts and souls into running the water.

"We have done everything possible to improve the fishery and most important to us, give you the best experience possible," they say on their website.

"We have such a wonderful, friendly, loyal fishing community who have all contributed to the success of the fishery.

"We have spoken to many of those customers over the last two weeks and the outpouring of support has been heartfelt and greatly appreciated."

They add with the depth of the lake currently at around 15ft, it remains fishable and conditions will improve as the weather cools off.

"We have decided to leave it up to you if you want to come so we will remain open for the time being," they add.

"Everything is as it was except the lake is smaller and you will have to walk onto the clay to cast."

One angler netted 11 trout on a recent visit, showing the fish are still biting.