News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Fears concrete crushing plant will bring pollution to village

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 10:37 AM March 12, 2021   
Blackborough End 2

NB Construction has applied to build a recycling plant off Mill Drove, at Blackborough End, near Kings Lynn - Credit: Google

Villagers fear proposals to build a concrete crushing plant in a  disused quarry will bring dust pollution to their community, despite a report saying it is not likely to.

NB Construction has applied to build an "inert waste recycling facility" on the seven-acre site at Blackborough End, near King's Lynn.

Along with the crusher NB's application to Norfolk County Council, which decides waste-related applications, includes a workshop, hard standing, car parking, storage areas. an office and weighbridge.

West Norfolk council is among the bodies which will be consulted before a decision is made by the county.

So far 11 objections have been posted on its online planning portal. No messages of support have been added.

You may also want to watch:

Nicki Williams wrote: "The site would be dealing with industrial waste which means that asbestos containing materials could be present. If demolition and building waste is to be processed at this plant, there is a high likelihood that some building materials will contain asbestos products. I am sure you are aware of the dangers to human life of asbestos inhalation.

"I am extremely worried and alarmed by this. Residential properties are only about 200-300 metres away from this proposed process and the dust will easily travel to these properties and beyond, my own home included."

Rachelle Leggett added: "I have lived in Blackborough End for 32 years. It is a pretty, quiet and unspoilt residential village. The old quarry site being considered for this Inert Waste Facility is a haven for wildlife which has built up over the years.

Most Read

  1. 1 Restaurant with bedrooms set to open in heart of historic town
  2. 2 Norwich store in jeopardy as John Lewis announces further closures
  3. 3 Critical incident declared over hospital roof
  1. 4 Power cuts for hundreds of homes as 60mph winds batter Norfolk
  2. 5 'Frightening' - Tree crashes through garden wall and hits couple's home
  3. 6 Norwich architect fined after bitter planning dispute over carport
  4. 7 'We overpaid' - Ex-Terriers owner on Alex Pritchard regrets
  5. 8 CCTV appeal after indecent exposures in Norwich shops
  6. 9 Brave woman's plea to other victims of sexual abuse after man jailed
  7. 10 Victorian hotel's 'vandalism' extension plans refused

"This location is totally unsuitable for this facility and I feel the noise impact, the environmental health impact and increase in heavy traffic will bring great disruption to our lovely village."

Stewart South wrote: "If this Inert Waste facility were allowed to go ahead it would undoubtedly increase the volume of heavy goods traffic along Mill Drove and along East Winch Road at Blackborough End to an unacceptable level."

A report by West Norfolk's environmental health officers states the proposed plant would deal with more then 100,000 tonnes of waste a year and generate 60 lorry movements a day.

But it concludes: "Based on the information supplied within this application, the proposal is not likely to give rise to significant environmental effects due to air pollution."


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Toftwood Infant and Junior School in Dereham that has introduced measures including limits of parent

Education | Updated

School class bubble goes into self-isolation after one day back

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
A sinkhole has appeared in the park on Frere Road, Norwich.

Video

Giant four-metre-deep sinkhole opens up in Norwich park

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Deborah Richards wrote the 1993 letter found in a Norwich loft this week. She now lives in Royal Tunbridge Wells in Kent.

What happened next? Author of 1990s love letter comes forward to tell all

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
corton woods lowestoft

Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus