Fears concrete crushing plant will bring pollution to village

Published: 10:37 AM March 12, 2021

NB Construction has applied to build a recycling plant off Mill Drove, at Blackborough End, near Kings Lynn - Credit: Google

Villagers fear proposals to build a concrete crushing plant in a disused quarry will bring dust pollution to their community, despite a report saying it is not likely to.

NB Construction has applied to build an "inert waste recycling facility" on the seven-acre site at Blackborough End, near King's Lynn.

Along with the crusher NB's application to Norfolk County Council, which decides waste-related applications, includes a workshop, hard standing, car parking, storage areas. an office and weighbridge.

West Norfolk council is among the bodies which will be consulted before a decision is made by the county.

So far 11 objections have been posted on its online planning portal. No messages of support have been added.

Nicki Williams wrote: "The site would be dealing with industrial waste which means that asbestos containing materials could be present. If demolition and building waste is to be processed at this plant, there is a high likelihood that some building materials will contain asbestos products. I am sure you are aware of the dangers to human life of asbestos inhalation.



"I am extremely worried and alarmed by this. Residential properties are only about 200-300 metres away from this proposed process and the dust will easily travel to these properties and beyond, my own home included."

Rachelle Leggett added: "I have lived in Blackborough End for 32 years. It is a pretty, quiet and unspoilt residential village. The old quarry site being considered for this Inert Waste Facility is a haven for wildlife which has built up over the years.

"This location is totally unsuitable for this facility and I feel the noise impact, the environmental health impact and increase in heavy traffic will bring great disruption to our lovely village."

Stewart South wrote: "If this Inert Waste facility were allowed to go ahead it would undoubtedly increase the volume of heavy goods traffic along Mill Drove and along East Winch Road at Blackborough End to an unacceptable level."

A report by West Norfolk's environmental health officers states the proposed plant would deal with more then 100,000 tonnes of waste a year and generate 60 lorry movements a day.

But it concludes: "Based on the information supplied within this application, the proposal is not likely to give rise to significant environmental effects due to air pollution."



