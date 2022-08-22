OPINION: Great to see black people embracing their hair's heritage

Opinion

I am currently rocking a head of dreadlocks this summer after a few years of being undecided what style to have.

Last time I had dreadlocks was 2005 when I was pregnant with my first born. I don’t know why it was but I got up one morning and took the scissors to my beautiful thick locks.

I blame it on the hormones but then, like many women and I suppose men too, I consider hair to be a crucial part of my appearance.

I think the relationship with our hairdresser is important. I am pleased to say that we now have quite a healthy choice of African barbers and hairdressers in Norwich.

Apart from one, it wasn’t that long ago I would walk into a hairdresser and be told they couldn’t work with Afro hair because they didn’t know how to handle it and it used to frustrate the life out of me.

Why were our colleges not training hairdressers in all types of hair not just Caucasian?

At the very least, I wanted them to say: “I don’t know how to dye your hair but I will do some research and get back to you”.

This would have been so much better than just a straight: “I can’t do it”. Perhaps with the expanding ‘suing culture’ they might have just been covering their backs.

Thankfully, the situation has improved greatly over recent years and so the journey to London just to visit a hairdresser is no longer necessary. I can now choose from at least five hair salons in Norwich alone and, as a result, I have spent a small fortune on hairstyles!

A few months ago I was trying yet another hairstyle when a lady I know walked into the salon and commented that I always seemed to be at the hairdressers.

After a few minutes of reflection I had to admit that I spent quite a lot of time having hair done. Like many women, I would go every six weeks or so and it wasn’t just me - because I would also take my two daughters from time to time to have their hair braided.

With a listening ear and interesting conversation, together with sound advice on choice of hairstyles, good hairdressers can really make their customers feel special. They are also experts in tactfully explaining that the fabulous hairstyle we have seen in a magazine might not be the most appropriate choice of style for ourselves!

Even so, I love to keep Mr G guessing what hairstyle I’m having and he never quite knows what he’s coming home to. Having said that, he thinks he has become quite an expert on different afro hairstyles and he often makes me laugh by commenting on whether someone on TV is wearing a wig, a weave or is all natural.

People have often politely commented how amazing it is that my hair can go from short to long overnight and they can’t work out if it’s a wig or where my own hair starts and ends with braids. But I never hide the fact that I’m wearing a wig and sometimes it works as a disguise.

I do love the honesty of children and I remember when my girls were at the local primary school, I rocked up in an afro and one of the little boys came to ask if it was my real hair. I told him it wasn’t and he was delighted to let everyone in the playground know that Carly’s mum was wearing a wig.

There have been many discussions about how young people should have their hair in schools and, to some extent, work places and I’m glad to see more and more young girls of afro heritage going back to their natural styles, no longer ashamed of how their hair looks.

There has been a steady movement away from the use of hair relaxing chemicals and straighteners and the championing of the more natural look.

So…. for now I am enjoying my dreadlocks but then tomorrow who knows? I may well shave it all off again.