Hundreds could take to city streets for peaceful Black Lives Matter protest

PUBLISHED: 06:00 02 June 2020

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest outside the US Embassy in London. A protest has been planned for Norwich over the weekend. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest outside the US Embassy in London. A protest has been planned for Norwich over the weekend. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

A peaceful protest to show solidarity to the Black Lives Matter movement is being planned for the city centre over the weekend.

Following from widespread demonstrations across the United States - which also saw people take to the streets of London this weekend just gone - a protest in the centre of Norwich has been proposed for Sunday.

Posters for the protest have began circulating across various social media platforms while an event page has also been created on Facebook - calling for protesters to gather at 2pm on Sunday morning.

The protest’s exact location remains to be confirmed, but already more than 700 people have expressed an interest in taking part.

Posting in the event’s page, its organiser urged people planning to attend to make sure they still observe social distancing measures and  that anybody who is showing Covid-19 symptoms to stay away.

They describe the event as  “a peaceful protest against police brutality and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement”.

They added: “Remember it is essential that we come together to shed light and support this movement, it is even more important we do this safely.

“If you are showing symptoms of Covid-19 or have been around someone else who is, or if you live in a house where there is vulnerable people, we please ask that you stay at home.

“Covid-19 is still affecting thousands of people to this day and is disproportionately killing BAME (black, asian and minority ethic) people. Due to this, social distancing measures will be observed.”

The Black Lives Matters movement is one that calls for equality for people of all races and has become a worldwide movements.

Its prevalence has being particularly strong in recent weeks following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, who died while being restrained by a police officer.

The moment was recorded by several bystanders and has been widely shared on social media, which shows former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for several minutes, while he pleads for air.

Tempers have flared in the wake of the incident, with riots sparked in the streets of America over it.

