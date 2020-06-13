Search

Black Lives Matter protest to be held in King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 09:38 13 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:38 13 June 2020

A Black Lives Matter protest is set to take place at The Walks in King's Lynn. Picture: Eloise Ray

A Black Lives Matter protest is set to take place in King’s Lynn.

A Black Lives Matter protest is set to take place at The Walks in King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Demonstrators supporting the movement will gather at The Walks from 2pm on Saturday (June 13).

It will form part of the global response to the death of African-American man George Floyd, who died at the hands of police in the US city of Minneapolis on 25 May.

OPINION: Who is that Black Lives Matter banner displayed in your window really for?

The 46-year-old death has since triggered an outpouring of grief and anger, with hundeds of protests across the world calling for an end to systematic racism and police brutality.

Several peaceful demonsttrations took place in Norfolk and Waveney last weekend, including in Norwich, Lowestoft and Bungay.

Drive 24