Black Lives Matter protest to be held in King’s Lynn

A Black Lives Matter protest is set to take place at The Walks in King's Lynn. Picture: Eloise Ray Archant

A Black Lives Matter protest is set to take place in King’s Lynn.

Demonstrators supporting the movement will gather at The Walks from 2pm on Saturday (June 13).

It will form part of the global response to the death of African-American man George Floyd, who died at the hands of police in the US city of Minneapolis on 25 May.

The 46-year-old death has since triggered an outpouring of grief and anger, with hundeds of protests across the world calling for an end to systematic racism and police brutality.

Several peaceful demonsttrations took place in Norfolk and Waveney last weekend, including in Norwich, Lowestoft and Bungay.