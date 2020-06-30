Hundreds attend Black Lives Matter protest in Norwich

The latest demonstration held by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) Movement Norwich took the form of a peaceful protest and �open mic�. Picture: Roo Pitt Archant

Hundreds of protestors gathered in Norwich city centre for the latest in a series of Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The latest demonstration held by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) Movement Norwich took the form of a peaceful protest and �open mic�. Picture: Roo Pitt The latest demonstration held by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) Movement Norwich took the form of a peaceful protest and �open mic�. Picture: Roo Pitt

On Sunday, around 600 people holding banners and signs congregated outside The Forum for a peaceful protest organised by Black Lives Matter (BLM) Movement Norwich.

The group has hosted demonstrations every Sunday since June 7.

The event started with music from black artists followed by a recording of Martin Luther King Jr’s famous speech.

After the speech everyone was asked to kneel down on one knee for eight minutes and forty-six seconds in memoriam of George Floyd. The silence was followed by the chants that have become synonymous with the BLM movement; “I can’t breathe”, “no justice, no peace”, and “Black Lives Matter”.

Black Lives Matter enters fourth week of action in Norwich. Picture: Roo Pitt Black Lives Matter enters fourth week of action in Norwich. Picture: Roo Pitt

Following the moment of remembrance a speaker from the BLM Norwich Group recited the names of black people who have died in custody within the UK and called for reformation of the justice system, an end to stop and search and the decolonisation of the curriculum.

You may also want to watch:

Protestors were encouraged to maintain social distancing at all times and organisers handed out face masks and hand gel.

One by one speakers answered the organisers’ open call to share their experiences with those who were there.

Demonstrators take part in a moment of remembrance for George Floyd, during a Black Lives Matter protest in Norwich on Sunday June 28. Picture: Roo Pitt Demonstrators take part in a moment of remembrance for George Floyd, during a Black Lives Matter protest in Norwich on Sunday June 28. Picture: Roo Pitt

Black people shared their experiences of racism within Norfolk and Norwich, their experiences with the authorities and why they feel there is a need for movements like Black Lives Matter.

One of the speakers highlighted colour-blind racism, stating “if you don’t ‘see colour’ then you don’t see the oppression and the suffering of black people … you don’t have to be colour-blind, embrace the differences”.

The event was briefly interrupted by a man who refused to follow the event instructions and who was peacefully moved on by two police officers.

Organisers from the BLM Movement Norwich have previously stated that they will continue to hold protests every Sunday at 2pm in Norwich until they see the changes they are demanding.

To protest the oppression of black people and to provide a platform for them to share their experiences and for the people of Norwich to be able to listen to their community and learn from the experiences shared.