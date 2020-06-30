Search

Advanced search

Hundreds attend Black Lives Matter protest in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 07:04 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:29 30 June 2020

The latest demonstration held by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) Movement Norwich took the form of a peaceful protest and �open mic�. Picture: Roo Pitt

The latest demonstration held by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) Movement Norwich took the form of a peaceful protest and �open mic�. Picture: Roo Pitt

Archant

Hundreds of protestors gathered in Norwich city centre for the latest in a series of Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

The latest demonstration held by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) Movement Norwich took the form of a peaceful protest and �open mic�. Picture: Roo PittThe latest demonstration held by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) Movement Norwich took the form of a peaceful protest and �open mic�. Picture: Roo Pitt

On Sunday, around 600 people holding banners and signs congregated outside The Forum for a peaceful protest organised by Black Lives Matter (BLM) Movement Norwich.

The group has hosted demonstrations every Sunday since June 7.

The event started with music from black artists followed by a recording of Martin Luther King Jr’s famous speech.

After the speech everyone was asked to kneel down on one knee for eight minutes and forty-six seconds in memoriam of George Floyd. The silence was followed by the chants that have become synonymous with the BLM movement; “I can’t breathe”, “no justice, no peace”, and “Black Lives Matter”.

Black Lives Matter enters fourth week of action in Norwich. Picture: Roo PittBlack Lives Matter enters fourth week of action in Norwich. Picture: Roo Pitt

Following the moment of remembrance a speaker from the BLM Norwich Group recited the names of black people who have died in custody within the UK and called for reformation of the justice system, an end to stop and search and the decolonisation of the curriculum.

You may also want to watch:

Protestors were encouraged to maintain social distancing at all times and organisers handed out face masks and hand gel.

One by one speakers answered the organisers’ open call to share their experiences with those who were there.

Demonstrators take part in a moment of remembrance for George Floyd, during a Black Lives Matter protest in Norwich on Sunday June 28. Picture: Roo PittDemonstrators take part in a moment of remembrance for George Floyd, during a Black Lives Matter protest in Norwich on Sunday June 28. Picture: Roo Pitt

Black people shared their experiences of racism within Norfolk and Norwich, their experiences with the authorities and why they feel there is a need for movements like Black Lives Matter.

One of the speakers highlighted colour-blind racism, stating “if you don’t ‘see colour’ then you don’t see the oppression and the suffering of black people … you don’t have to be colour-blind, embrace the differences”.

The event was briefly interrupted by a man who refused to follow the event instructions and who was peacefully moved on by two police officers.

Organisers from the BLM Movement Norwich have previously stated that they will continue to hold protests every Sunday at 2pm in Norwich until they see the changes they are demanding.

To protest the oppression of black people and to provide a platform for them to share their experiences and for the people of Norwich to be able to listen to their community and learn from the experiences shared.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Former Norwich City star stabbed and robbed

Former Canaries star Andre Wisdom at the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Woman dies after being hit by a train

There may be delays on Greater Anglia services after a person was hit by a train in Romford. Picture: Sonya Brown

Police investigating death of woman in Norfolk

Police investigating death of women in her 40s at St Nicholas Close property. Photo: PA Wire

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Police investigating death of woman in Norfolk

Police investigating death of women in her 40s at St Nicholas Close property. Photo: PA Wire

Magnificent family home for sale for £2.5m for first time in 50 years

Stody Hall is for sale for £2.5m. Pic: Savills

Woman dies after being hit by a train

There may be delays on Greater Anglia services after a person was hit by a train in Romford. Picture: Sonya Brown

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Police investigating death of woman in Norfolk

Police investigating death of women in her 40s at St Nicholas Close property. Photo: PA Wire

Man left with fractured eye sockets and broken nose after attack by trio

Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Former Norwich City star stabbed and robbed

Former Canaries star Andre Wisdom at the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Charity founded by “Mr Norwich City” hands out £8m in grants

NORWICH CITY V. SWINDON. IWAN ROBERTS, PLAYER OF THE YEAR, RECEIVES THE BARRY BUTLER TROPHY FRON GEOFFREY WATLING.